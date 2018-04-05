David Warner Joins Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft In Accepting Cricket Australia Ban

Banned opener David Warner has on Thursday joined Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft in accepting Cricket Australia's sanctions for his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. Warner, like his teammates both did on Wednesday, took to social media to confirm he's accepted his lengthy suspension from international and domestic cricket. "I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model," Warner tweeted.