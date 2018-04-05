 
David Warner Joins Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft In Accepting Cricket Australia Ban

Updated: 05 April 2018 14:03 IST

Besides the 12-month ban, Warner has also been banned from holding any leadership role within the national team for the remainder of his playing career.

Warner had tearfully apologised for his role in the ball-tampering fiasco on Saturday. © AFP

Banned opener David Warner has on Thursday joined Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft in accepting Cricket Australia's sanctions for his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. Warner, like his teammates both did on Wednesday, took to social media to confirm he's accepted his lengthy suspension from international and domestic cricket. "I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model," Warner tweeted.

Both Smith and Bancroft announced they'd accepted their fate on Wednesday, opting not to challenge the respective 12 and nine-month suspensions handed down by CA last week.

Warner had tearfully apologised for his role in the fiasco on Saturday, admitting he was resigned to the fact he may never play for Australia again.

The opener is however free to play Premier Cricket as well in overseas domestic competitions, subject to Cricket Australia granting him a No Objection Certificate.

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • CA has imposed a 12-month cricket ban on David Warner
  • Smith and Bancroft were also handed bans by CA
  • Warner has accepted sanctions imposed on him by the CA
