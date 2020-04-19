Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: David Warner Gives Boxing Lessons To Daughter, Shares Video On Instagram

Updated: 19 April 2020 15:04 IST

David Warner, like many athletes, has turned social media into his new home as he keeps his followers entertained with fun videos.

Watch: David Warner Gives Boxing Lessons To Daughter, Shares Video On Instagram
David Warner shared a video giving boxing lessons to his daughter. © Instagram

A day after enthralling the world with his dance moves on a famous Bollywood song, David Warner posted a couple of more videos on his official Instagram handle, this time giving boxing lessons to his daughter. "They just love doing what @candywarner1 and I do with training, what can you say?? "OK", Warner wrote, sharing the videos on Instagram. Warner, like many athletes, has turned social media into his new home as he keeps his followers entertained with fun videos. On Saturday, Warner's one such video took social media by storm as he and his daughter Indi danced to the superhit song - 'Sheila Ki Jawani' that features Katrina Kaif.

In fact, exploring the uncharted territory, Warner last week announced his arrival on famous video sharing platform TikTok on request of his five-year-old daughter.

Warner made his foray into the world of TikTok by lip-syncing the hit song 'Never seen the rain' by Australian singer and songwriter Toni Watson, better known as 'Tones and I'.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand was called off after the first match, which was played behind closed doors.

Warner, one of the most successful batsman in Indian Premier League history, was set to lead SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020.

However, a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely postpone the tournament.

This is the first time that IPL will not be taking place during its regular April-May window.

However, despite losing its normal window the IPL Governing Council has not completely ruled out the possibility of holding the tournament later this year, given the crisis subsides and the situation is under control.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner, like many, has turned social media into his new home
  • On Sunday, Warner shared a video giving boxing lessons to his daughter
  • Warner last week announced his arrival on video sharing platform TikTok
Related Articles
Watch: David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaifs Blockbuster Song
Watch: David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's Blockbuster Song
"Need Some Help": David Warner Announces TikTok Arrival With Hilarious Instagram Post
"Need Some Help": David Warner Announces TikTok Arrival With Hilarious Instagram Post
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video
"Your Grass Needs A Mow": Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravindra Jadeja Over Sword Wielding Video
David Warner Hails SunRisers Hyderabad On Twitter For Donating Rs 10 Crore In Fight Against Coronavirus
David Warner Hails SunRisers Hyderabad On Twitter For Donating Rs 10 Crore In Fight Against Coronavirus
David Warner Swings Bat Like A Sword, Asks Fans If Hes "As Good As Ravindra Jadeja"
David Warner Swings Bat Like A Sword, Asks Fans If He's "As Good As Ravindra Jadeja"
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.