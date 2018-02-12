David Warner Given Mini-Break Before New Zealand Trip

Australia's stand-in skipper David Warner for the triangular Twenty20 International series, was on Monday given a mini-breather before the Kangaroos' next encounter against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday. The remainder of the T20I squad will head to New Zealand on Tuesday, but Warner, who was on Monday crowned as Australia's ODI Player of the Year, is flying home to Sydney for a couple of days.

"We're going to let him (Warner) go home after the Allan Border Medal ceremony for a couple of days and just arrive the day before the game," Australia coach Darren Lehmann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Give him a couple days at home, really. It's always a challenge when you've got the schedule as it is, but David's really keen to play as captain, so we'll give him a couple days off and get him to New Zealand just before the game and he can play," he added.

Warner is deputising for skipper Steve Smith, who was rested after the One-day International series against England. The southpaw is the only member of the victorious Ashes side to feature in all three formats of the game this Australian summer.

Australia won all three matches of the first leg of the Trans-Tasman tri-Series that they hosted while the second leg will be hosted by New Zealand, including the final on February 21.

England are the third side in the triangular series.