Australian batsman David Warner has been entertaining fans with TikTok videos over the last couple of months. David Warner took to social media platforms to share yet another TikTok video on Wednesday. In the video, David Warner can be seen floating in the air magically with a popular music track from singer Honey Singh playing in the background. David Warner in the caption of his Instagram post wrote, "Wish you could do this?? Show me". The Australian batsman has gained many followers because of his entertaining videos in the last few months.

David Warner made his debut on TikTok in April this year. Since then, the Australian batsman has gained massive popularity on TikTok and has more than 4.3 million followers on the popular video-sharing app. Warner and his wife Candice have performed to many popular Indian songs to keep fans entertained.

David Warner is one of the finest opening batsmen in modern-day cricket. The left-handed batsman has featured in 123 One Day Internationals for Australia and has scored 5,267 runs with an average of 45.80 and a strike rate of 95.76. Warner has 18 centuries to his name in ODI cricket so far.

In Test cricket, David Warner has represented his country in 84 matches and has smashed 7,244 runs with an average of 48.49. Warner has 24 centuries in Test cricket till now.

In T20Is, David Warner has played 79 matches for Australia and scored 2,207 runs with an average of 31.52 and a strike rate of 140.48. He also has one century in the shortest format of the game.