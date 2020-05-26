Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Moves Like Jagger": David Warner, Daughters Show Off 'Thumkas' In Latest Video

Updated: 26 May 2020 18:46 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

David Warner and his family are possibly the most active cricket clan on TikTok.

David Jagger summoned his inner Mick Jagger for his latest TikTok video. © Twitter

David Warner and his daughters Indy Rae and Ivy Mae showed off their 'thumkas' in his latest TikTok video. "Got the moves like jagger, "yeah right"," the left-handed opening batsman tweeted along with the video, quoting the Maroon 5 song about the legendary Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, who is renowned for his dance moves on stage. In the video, Warner and his two daughters can be seen shaking their hips in perfect sync as they groove to the song.

Watch the video here:

Amid the coronavirus-enforced quarantine, Warner has been hooked to TikTok. The Australian has been regular at uploading quirky video after quirky video, in an attempt to keep fans engaged.

From eating corn off a drilling machine to disappearing acts while shadow batting, Warner has done it all. He has even invited India captain Virat Kohli to join the video-sharing platform.

But some of Warner's teammates feel the destructive batsman needs to turn it down a notch.

Not too long back Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson had brutally trolled him after watching one of his many TikTok videos.

"I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson had commented on a video which showed Warner 'pumping up the jam' -- if one can call it that.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world, wasn't too impressed by Warner's antics either.

During a chat on KKR's Twitter handle, when asked about Warner's TikTok videos, Pat Cummins, said "you are enjoying them are you?

"You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos.

"But I'll tell you what, if we can back on tour and he's trying to put me into the leotard to fit in the video, I am not going to yes," Cummins said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Mitchell Johnson Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • David Warner added to his collection of TikTok videos
  • In the latest video he can be seen dancing along with his daughters
  • Warner has been very active on social media during the quarantine
