Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

David Warner, Candice Dance To Telugu Song. Daughter Makes Adorable Cameo Entry. Watch

Updated: 30 April 2020 14:28 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

With cricket activities halted, David Warner is utilising the time to sharpen his dance moves, as is evident from his social media posts.

David Warner, Candice Dance To Telugu Song. Daughter Makes Adorable Cameo Entry. Watch
David Warner and his family can be seen dancing to a Telugu song in the video. © Instagram

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has been entertaining his fans on social media regularly. Warner keeps posting TikTok videos of himself with his family. In his latest Instagram post, David Warner with his wife Candice can be seen dancing to a Telugu song where his daughter also made a cute appearance during the video. In the video, the Aussie batsman can be seen wearing the SunRisers Hyderabad jersey. Warner in the caption of the post wrote, "It's TikTok time #buttabooma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1".

The Australian opening batsman has been spending time with his family as the world fights battles against the coronavirus pandemic. All sporting events across the globe have come to a halt. Warner was supposed to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. However, this year's IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat.

David Warner has featured in 126 matches in the IPL. The left-hander has scored a staggering 4706 runs in the cash-rich league with an average of 43.17 and a strike rate of 142.39. Warner has 4 IPL centuries and 44 half-centuries to his name as well.

The left-handed batsman has been in top form for Australia in all three formats of the game. Earlier in the year, David Warner had smashed a brilliant century and helped his team win the first ODI against India in the three-match ODI series. 

During the series, David Warner's strike rate was 111.45 which was also the highest when compared with other batsmen in the series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Australia Australia Cricket Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner has been entertaining his fans on social media
  • Warner can be sen dancing in his latest Instagram post with his wife
  • The Australian batsman is spending time with his family at the moment
Related Articles
David Warner Says Australia "Unlikely" To Tour England And Scotland
David Warner Says Australia "Unlikely" To Tour England And Scotland
David Warner, Wife Candice "Switch" Roles In Hilarious TikTok Video. Watch
David Warner, Wife Candice "Switch" Roles In Hilarious TikTok Video. Watch
Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World
Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World
Watch: David Warner, Wearing Full Australian Gear, Puts On A Show With Family
Watch: David Warner, Wearing Full Australian Gear, Puts On A Show With Family
Australia Series This Time Will Be Different Ball Game With Steve Smith And David Warner Around: Rohit Sharma
Australia Series This Time Will Be Different Ball Game With Steve Smith And David Warner Around: Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.