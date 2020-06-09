Australian opener David Warner, who's been entertaining fans with fun TikTok videos during the coronavirus lockdown, posted yet another video on Tuesday. However, unlike his previous videos, where he used his creativity to entertain his fans, his last few posts have been about promoting videos of other creators. On Tuesday, David Warner was joined in by his family members, including wife and two daughters, who all reacted to a dance video by an Indian creator named Deepak. Sharing the video on the Instagram, Warner wrote: "World of dance, great work and keep the moves coming. #gotthemoves #deepak @candywarner1".

After showcasing his creative skills in his videos for over a month, Warner has taken a different route. On Sunday, Warner has shared a similar video, reacting to an Indian TikTok star's dance moves.

Warner applauded Arman Rathod, an Indian TikTok sensation, and wrote "Great work @armanrathod #dance #life #music."

While Warner's appreciation post for Arman caught the attention of his fans in India, the Australian batsman also received a challenge from 'Prison Break' star, Dominic Purcell. Purcell, who plays the role of 'Lincoln Burrows' in the hit TV series, said that he wants a crack at Warner in the nets.

"I wanna crack at u in the nets. Once my back. Knees, calf's, shoulders and feet heal up. 16 feet no ball," Dominic Purcell left a comment on Warner's post.

On Saturday, David Warner had teamed up with his family members -- wife and two daughters -- and tried to perform some Bhangra moves on a fusion song.

Ever since joining the popular video-sharing platform in April, the left-handed batsman rarely misses out on sharing entertaining posts for his fans, sharing fun videos on almost on a daily basis.

From dancing on a hit Katrina Kaif song to lip-syncing famous dialogues of South Indian superstars like Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, the Australia opener has tried all during the lockdown.