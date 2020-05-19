Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

David Warner Dances To Guru Randhawa's Hit, Admits "We Have Lost It Now". Watch

Updated: 19 May 2020 17:08 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

David Warner is taking the social media by storm, and the entire family is in on the acts, which have now gone to surreal levels.

David Warner Dances To Guru Randhawas Hit, Admits "We Have Lost It Now". Watch
David Warner grooved to Guru Randhawa's 'Slowly Slowly' along with his family. © Instagram

David Warner has been busting moves, accompanied by his wife and sometimes his daughters, and the videos have been shared pretty much on a daily basis on his Instagram account. It all started last month when Warner announced his arrival on TikTok, seeking his fans help. He soon became a massive hit when he and his daughter Indi danced to Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila ki Jawani'. Since that day, it has been hard to stop the Australian opener, something that bowlers often say after being smacked around on a cricket field. On Tuesday, Warner had another treat for his fans as he and his family performed a "glow in the dark" dance, shaking to the beats of Guru Randhawa's 'SLOWLY SLOWLY' that also features international pop star Pitbull.

This time, though, after much coercing from his Australian teammates and fans, Warner did admit that "we have lost it now".

Not too long back Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson had brutally trolled him after watching one of his many TikTok videos.

"I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson had commented on a video which showed Warner 'pumping up the jam' -- if one can call it that.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world, wasn't too impressed by Warner's antics either.

During a chat on KKR's Twitter handle, when asked about Warner's TikTok videos, Pat Cummins, said "you are enjoying them are you?

"You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos.

"But I'll tell you what, if we can back on tour and he's trying to put me into the leotard to fit in the video, I am not going to yes," Cummins said.

Probed further and told "you would be worried if he brings a leotard to tour", Cummins said: "Yeah, that's a good point. He probably will."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Mitchell Johnson Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner has become a rage on TikTok
  • His latest video has him and his family doing a glow-in-the-dark dance
  • They are seen grooving to Guru Randhawa's "Slowly Slowly"
Related Articles
David Warner And His Wife Dance To Prabhu Devas Hit, Asks Fans If They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty
David Warner And His Wife Dance To Prabhu Deva's Hit, Asks Fans If They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty
David Warner Lip-Syncs Baahubali Dialogue, Ropes In Daughter For Theatrics. Watch
David Warner Lip-Syncs 'Baahubali' Dialogue, Ropes In Daughter For Theatrics. Watch
"Boxhead I Think...": Darren Bravo Trolls David Warner For His "Woke The Beast" Video
"Boxhead I Think...": Darren Bravo Trolls David Warner For His "Woke The Beast" Video
"Youve Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
"You've Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
Watch: David Warner Participates In Unique "Car Race" With Family In Latest TikTok Video
Watch: David Warner Participates In Unique "Car Race" With Family In Latest TikTok Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.