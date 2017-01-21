David Miller Guides South Africa to 19-Run Win vs Sri Lanka

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the three-match series.

© AFP

In a rain-affected game which was eventually reduced to 10 overs per side, hosts South Africa continued their winning run against Sri Lanka by defeating the Asian side by 19 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. After winning all the three Tests against Sri Lanka, South Africa have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-Twenty20 International series. After being put in to bat, South Africa scored 126/5 after which Sri Lanka could only manage 107/6 in reply.

The hosts stumbled to 54-3 after 4.5 overs but David Miller smashed 40 off 18 balls - including three sixes - and new South Africa captain Farhaan Behardien ended 31 not out, also off 18 deliveries.

Only Asela Gunaratne could contain the batsmen, with 0-12 off two overs, while Nuwan Kulasekara took 2-27 in his pair of overs at SuperSport Park.

Sri Lanka began the chase well, moving to 59-1 off 5.1 overs. Niroshan Dickwella hit 43 runs off 19 balls, including two sixes and six fours. Fellow opener Dhananjaya de Silva got 27 off 16. But the rest of the innings collapsed with only Seekkuge Prasanna (12) and Gunaratne (10 not out) reaching double figures.





Lungi Ngidi, among five South African players making their T20 debut, was devastating with 2-12 off two overs to earn the man-of-the-match award.

The second of three T20 matches is in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the test series, including an innings and 118-run victory in the third and final match.

(With AP inputs)