Darren Sammy, who had alleged that he was subjected to racism during his stint with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League, took to Twitter to reveal that he had an "interesting conversation" with one of the guys. The former West Indies captain said he got reassurances from the ex-teammate and that he had "operated from a place of love". "I'm please to say that I've had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him," Sammy tweeted.

The all-rounder's comments not only won hearts of cricket fans on Twitter but his statement also caught the attention of Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar.

Swara Bhaskar posted a tweet and demanded an apology from Sammy's former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.

Dear @darensammy88 if someone used the N word at a black person & said they "operated from a place of love" what would u say? Same with word 'Kaalu' & it's variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially ! #thatsnotcricket @IPL https://t.co/8nbMpwNh6e — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 12, 2020

The West Indies all-rounder was quick to respond to the Bollywood actress' tweet and said that he just wants to educate each other so it (racism) doesn't happen again.

Don't get me wrong I'm not condoning what was done/said. I'm saying let's use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn't happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I'm confident&proud to be black. That will never change https://t.co/HeA1Erwby3 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 12, 2020

The controversy erupted when Darren Sammy expressed anger on his Instagram story after finding out the meaning of the word "kalu", which was allegedly used for him during his stint with SRH in the IPL.