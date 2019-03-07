 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate

Updated: 07 March 2019 21:26 IST

Darren Lehmann said returning to Brisbane Heat, the team he steered to a Big Bash title in 2013, was a chance to "come back to where it all started".

Darren Lehmann Makes Coaching Comeback After Sandpaper-Gate
Darren Lehmann was Australia's head coach until March last year. © AFP

Darren Lehmann was named coach of the Big Bash League's Brisbane Heat Thursday, his first cricket role since quitting the Australian team over the sandpaper cheating scandal. Lehmann said returning to the Heat, the team he steered to a Big Bash title in 2013, was a chance to "come back to where it all started" after his bruising experience with the national team. "I think you learn a lot about yourself during the dark times and for me it's all about enjoying the game," he told reporters.

"I've fallen in love with the game again, so I'm really looking forward to getting back working with some young guys with a lot of talent."

Lehmann was Australia coach in March last year when batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught trying to scuff the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

At the time captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were directly implicated in the cheating plot and all three received lengthy bans.

Lehmann later quit, along with much of Australia's senior management, accused of overseeing a toxic culture that allowed a win-at-all-costs mentality to flourish.

"That hurt a lot of people didn't it, all of us involved," he said when asked about the affair.

"Obviously it's time to move on though isn't it? That's the thing."

The 49-year-old was emphatic when asked if he had any desire to return to international coaching.

"No. I'm not travelling 300 days away a year again and I don't think my wife would let me," he said.

Comments
Topics : Darren Lehmann Steven Smith David Warner Brisbane Heat Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Darren Lehmann was named Brisbane Heat's coach on Thursday
  • Under his coaching Brisbane Heat won the BBL title in 2013
  • Lehmann stepped down as Australia's head coach in March last year
Related Articles
Darren Lehmann Reveals Emotional Struggles Post Ball-Tampering Scandal
Darren Lehmann Reveals Emotional Struggles Post Ball-Tampering Scandal
Darren Lehmann Reveals Emotional Struggles Post Ball-tampering Scandal
Darren Lehmann Reveals Emotional Struggles Post Ball-tampering Scandal
Darren Lehmann Takes On New Mentoring Role In Cricket Australia
Darren Lehmann Takes On New Mentoring Role In Cricket Australia
Justin Langer Appointed Australia
Justin Langer Appointed Australia's Head Coach In All Formats
Cricket Australia To Name Darren Lehmann
Cricket Australia To Name Darren Lehmann's Replacement Before England Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.