Darren Bravo Axed by West Indies Over 'Big Idiot' Blast

Updated: 13 November 2016 12:17 IST

Darren Bravo, 27, was dropped from the squad for the forthcoming tri-nations one-day series in Zimbabwe after he hit out at the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for their offer of a C-category contract.

Darren Bravo's exit leaves the West Indies short of a player who has made 95 ODI appearances. © BCCI

Darren Bravo was axed by the West Indies on Saturday after the key batsman blasted the team's top official as "a big idiot" in row over contracts.

In a Twitter outburst, the Trinidadian told WICB president Dave Cameron to quit over the handling of new deals offered to the leading stars of the sport's fallen giants.

"You have been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don't u resign and FYI I've neva been given an A contract. Big idiot @davec51," tweeted Bravo.

A WICB spokesman said Bravo had been replaced in the squad by Jason Mohammed "due to inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB".

Bravo's exit leaves the West Indies short of a player who has made 95 ODI appearances and 2,595 runs.

The 30-year old all-rounder Mohammed recently captained West Indies A Team in the 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka where he scored 105 not out, 58 and 14.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo has been named in the squad to replace off-spinner Sunil Narine who has withdrawn from the squad for "personal reasons", said the spokesman.

Bishoo was the leading bowler for West Indies in the recent Test Series against Pakistan in United Arab Emirates - where he took 18 wickets in the three matches.

The 31-year-old has played 13 ODIs, with 20 wickets at an average of 23.8.

The West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka feature in the tri-nation series from November 14-27.

West Indies squad:

Jason Holder (captain), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Johnson Charles, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell

Topics : Cricket Darren Bravo West Indies
