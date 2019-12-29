Danish Kaneria became the talk of the town after his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar revealed that the leg-spinner faced discrimination because of his religion. Validating Shoaib Akhtar's claims, Danish Kaneria came out in public and thanked him for speaking the truth . Danish Kaneria's comments, however, didn't go down well with several former Pakistan players who termed his claims a publicity stunt. Hitting out at his critics, the former leg-spinner said it was Shoaib Akhtar not him who brought the subject into public by speaking about it on national television.

"To those who are saying I did this for cheap fame and for my YouTube channel, I want to remind them that I did not do it, Shoaib Akhtar spoke about discrimination against me on national television," Kaneria said in a YouTube video.

Kaneria, who took 261 wickets for Pakistan in 61 Tests, said that he played for the country with utmost dignity and kept bowling even when his "fingers bled".

"People are saying I played for Pakistan for 10 years. But I played for 10 years at the cost of my blood. I gave blood to the cricket pitch. I kept bowling even when my fingers bled," Kaneria added.

Going one step ahead, the 39-year-old bowler, who is serving a lifetime ban for spot-fixing, slammed the national cricket team for the impartial treatment.

Without taking any names, the leg-spinner said that he never sold the country for money but there were people who were welcomed back into the team with open arms despite being engaged in match-fixing.

"There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. I never sold my country for money," Kaneria accused the team management of impartial treatment.

Meanwhile, after facing severe backlash over his revelation about Kaneria's mistreatment, Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday issued a clarification that his comments were taken completely out of context.

Sharing a link to his YouTube video, Akhtar said that there were only 1-2 players who passed racist comments but the rest of the team members never encouraged such discriminatory behaviour towards anyone.

(With IANS inputs)