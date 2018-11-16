 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Dale Steyn Thought He Would Never Play Cricket Again After Shoulder Injury

Updated: 16 November 2018 21:59 IST

Dale Steyn had a terrific outing against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series where he was the highest wicket-taker for South Africa.

Dale Steyn Thought He Would Never Play Cricket Again After Shoulder Injury
Dale Steyn took seven wickets in the three-match ODI series against Australia. © AFP

After being out of action for almost two years due to a series of injuries, South African pacer Dale Steyn returned to top form during the recently-concluded One-day International (ODI) series in Australia. The 35-year-old, who took seven wickets in the three-match rubber, was the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the series. Opening up on his road to recovery the South African fast bowler revealed that during rehabilitation, many a times he thought that he would never be play cricket again.

"Not so long ago I didn't think that I would be playing cricket again. When I broke my shoulder I had this real drive to come back, but it took a long time. It took a solid six months before I could bowl again and I kept joking with my physio saying it was like U9 pace ... I could get my arm over but there was no momentum," Sport24 quoted Steyn, as saying.

"I knew that once I started playing again it would be like riding a bike. I've done it for so long and I'm blessed with a very natural action and things come quite easy," he added.

When asked about his plans for the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2019, Steyn stated that his first priority was to get into the World Cup team.

"The World Cup is still a long way away. I think right now my biggest influence in that World Cup side is to come in and really push buttons where I can," he said.

Steyn has played a total of 121 ODIs taking 192 wickets with an economy rate of 4.87 while in 88 Tests, he has scalped 421 wickets with an economy rate of 3.23.

(With ANI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Dale Steyn Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn returned to top form during the ODI series against Australia
  • Steyn has stated that his priority is to get into the World Cup team
  • South Africa won the 3-match ODI series 2-1 against Australia
Related Articles
3rd ODI: David Miller, Faf Du Plessis Plunder Tons As South Africa Beat Australia
3rd ODI: David Miller, Faf Du Plessis Plunder Tons As South Africa Beat Australia
Watch: Shaun Marsh Slams Monstrous Six, Security Officer Catches It In Stands But Tumbles Over
Watch: Shaun Marsh Slams Monstrous Six, Security Officer Catches It In Stands But Tumbles Over
2nd ODI: Australia Beat South Africa To Snap Losing Streak
2nd ODI: Australia Beat South Africa To Snap Losing Streak
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
Australia vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Takes A Stunner As Dale Steyn Returns To His Firing Best - Watch
Australia vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Takes A Stunner As Dale Steyn Returns To His Firing Best - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.