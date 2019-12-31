 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Dale Steyn Shuts Down Troll Who Tried To Belittle South Africa's Win Over England

Updated: 31 December 2019 15:17 IST

Dale Steyn clean bowled a troll who was trying to play down South Africa's win over England in the first Test at Centurion.

Dale Steyn Shuts Down Troll Who Tried To Belittle South Africa
Dale Steyn announced retirement from Test cricket in August this year. © Twitter

Dale Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate South Africa for beating England in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Congratulating the Faf du Plessis' side, Steyn tweeted, "Well done to the Proteas! Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas". This win was special for South Africa as it was their first Test win in the World Test Championship but a troll tried to belittle their hard work, saying it was not a big deal as it came "playing at home".

Steyn, who is currently in Australia representing Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), shut down the troll with a savage reply.

"I guess India in India also doesn't count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot," Steyn replied.

In the match, South Africa broke England's resistance to clinch a 107-run win in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissed four batsmen in the second innings and returned with figures of 4/103 runs, helping South Africa wrap the match in just four days.

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was adjudged the player of the match for his match-defining knock of 95 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Steyn, after bowling an expensive spell in his debut BBL match, was at his best in his second BBL match, picking up two wickets for just 12 runs in his two overs in a rain-curtailed game.

Steyn's efforts helped his side beat Hobart Hurricanes by four runs via the DLS method.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada SuperSport Park, Centurion Cricket Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn congratulated South Africa for beating England in the 1st Test
  • Steyn shut down a troll who tried to play down South Africa's win
  • Dale Steyn is currently in Australia representing Melbourne Stars in BBL
Related Articles
Watch: Glenn Maxwell Turns Firefighter, Stops Bushfire From Spreading Before BBL Match
Watch: Glenn Maxwell Turns Firefighter, Stops Bushfire From Spreading Before BBL Match
Watch: Dale Steyn
Watch: Dale Steyn's Sweet Revenge After Being Torn Apart By Jake Weatherald On BBL Debut
Virat Kohli Happy With IPL 2020 RCB Squad, Says Looking Forward To Play "Bold" Cricket
Virat Kohli Happy With IPL 2020 RCB Squad, Says Looking Forward To Play "Bold" Cricket
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Watch: South African Bowler Picks Up Wickets Bowling With Both Arms In Mzansi Super League
Watch: South African Bowler Picks Up Wickets Bowling With Both Arms In Mzansi Super League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.