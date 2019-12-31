Dale Steyn Shuts Down Troll Who Tried To Belittle South Africa's Win Over England

Dale Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate South Africa for beating England in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Congratulating the Faf du Plessis ' side, Steyn tweeted, "Well done to the Proteas! Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas". This win was special for South Africa as it was their first Test win in the World Test Championship but a troll tried to belittle their hard work, saying it was not a big deal as it came "playing at home".

Steyn, who is currently in Australia representing Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), shut down the troll with a savage reply.

"I guess India in India also doesn't count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot," Steyn replied.

In the match, South Africa broke England's resistance to clinch a 107-run win in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissed four batsmen in the second innings and returned with figures of 4/103 runs, helping South Africa wrap the match in just four days.

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was adjudged the player of the match for his match-defining knock of 95 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Steyn, after bowling an expensive spell in his debut BBL match, was at his best in his second BBL match, picking up two wickets for just 12 runs in his two overs in a rain-curtailed game.

Steyn's efforts helped his side beat Hobart Hurricanes by four runs via the DLS method.