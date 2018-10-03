Dale Steyn Returns To ODI Cricket With Maiden Half-Century

Dale Steyn marked his return to One-Day International (ODI) cricket with a much-needed half-century while batting for South Africa down the order against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The injury-prone pacer, returning to the 50-over format almost after two years, scored an 85-ball 60. Steyn's maiden half-century in the 50-over format came in his 117th match, in which South Africa posted a paltry 198 runs after opting to bat. His knock comprised eight boundaries and one hit over the fence. The South African made his last appearance in the 50-over format against Australia at Cape Town on October 12, 2016.

The veteran fast bowler came in to bat with South Africa reeling at 101 for seven.

He and Andile Phehlukwayo (28) added 75 for the eighth wicket, a record for South Africa against Zimbabwe, and Steyn went on to take the hosts past their all-time low of 185 against the neighbouring country.

"It's nice to get us out of a precarious situation," Steyn told SuperSport television as he left the field after he was last man out.

"I thought 200-220 would have been a nice score, when Andy and I were batting. We planned on batting five overs at a time. 198, we have to take it. We're there or thereabouts but we're going to have to bowl well."

Steyn's previous one-day international score was 35 against India in Jaipur in 2009/10.

Opening bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara put an inexperienced South African batting line-up under early pressure, taking a wicket apiece inside the first 13 deliveries of the innings.

Jarvis finished with two for 26 and Chatara took three for 42. Seamer Donald Tiripano and leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta took two wickets each.

South Africa have won 28 matches in a row against Zimbabwe since losing in Durban in 1999/2000.

(With AFP inputs)