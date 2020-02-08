 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Dale Steyn Returns For South Africa With England T20I Series

Updated: 08 February 2020 23:00 IST

Dale Steyn retired from Test cricket last year after a series of injuries but said he remained available for the country's white-ball teams.

Dale Steyn Returns For South Africa With England T20I Series
Dale Steyn is set to return to international cricket after an absence of almost a year. © Twitter@OfficialCSA

Fast bowler Dale Steyn is set to return to international cricket after an absence of almost a year after being named in South Africa's squad for three T20 internationals against England next week. Steyn, 36, retired from Test cricket last year after a series of injuries but said he remained available for the country's white-ball teams.

His most recent appearance for South Africa was in a T20 international against Sri Lanka last March. He was selected to play in last year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales but returned home without playing a game because of a shoulder injury.

Quinton de Kock, named as the country's long-term one-day captain, will continue in the role for the T20 internationals against England despite Test captain Faf du Plessis having committed himself to Cricket South Africa until after the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

In a statement announcing the T20 squad against England, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday that the selectors had "opted to extend the rest period of Faf du Plessis and (fast bowler) Kagiso Rabada, who will officially take no further part in the remainder of England's tour."

The South African squad includes uncapped players in batsman Pite van Biljon and fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who has to prove his fitness.

Before the T20 series starts on Wednesday, South Africa meet England in the third and final one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

Fixtures:

12 February, East London

14 February, Durban

16 February, Centurion

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fast bowler Dale Steyn is set to return to international cricket
  • Steyn, 36, retired from Test cricket last year after a series of injuries
  • His most recent appearance was in a T20I against Sri Lanka last March
Related Articles
Rain Wipes Out South Africa-England 2nd ODI In Durban
Rain Wipes Out South Africa-England 2nd ODI In Durban
In South Africa Team Because Of Performances, Not Skin Colour: Temba Bavuma
In South Africa Team Because Of Performances, Not Skin Colour: Temba Bavuma
1st ODI: Quinton De Kock Guides South Africa To 7-Wicket Win Over England
1st ODI: Quinton De Kock Guides South Africa To 7-Wicket Win Over England
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Ben Stokes Breaks The Internet With Hilarious Reply To Question On Virat Kohli
Watch: David Warners Daughter Ivy Reacts Furiously After Failing To Hit Ball
Watch: David Warner's Daughter Ivy Reacts Furiously After Failing To Hit Ball
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.