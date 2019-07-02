 
Dale Steyn Joins Euro T20 Slam As Marquee Player

Updated: 02 July 2019 16:00 IST

Dale Steyn was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2019 without featuring in a single match for South Africa.

Dale Steyn will feature in the upcoming Euro T20 Slam. © AFP

Dale Steyn has joined the likes of Imran Tahir, JP Duminy to feature in the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam. Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and South Africa's Ab de Villiers are also expected to be a part of the tournament. Steyn, 36, was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup 2019 due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).  The fast bowler's absence affected South Africa's campaign, as South Africa, being captained by Faf du Plessis, failed to qualify for World Cup 2019 semi-finals after losing five matches out of their eight league fixtures. They have one more match remaining, where they will take on defending champions Australia.

Steyn wasn't initially picked by any franchise in the IPL but Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him during the tournament as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. After South Africa's defeat to India in their third league match, South African skipper blamed IPL for Steyn's exit.  

"Unfortunately, it happened there in the IPL in those two games that he played there. If he didn't get picked up to go to the IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now," Faf du Plessis said after South Africa's defeat against India in their third league fixture.

As per the media reports, the tournament will be co-hosted by Ireland, Netherland and Scotland.  The tournament will begin from 30 August and it will be played between six franchises.  The likes of Shahid Afridi, Luke Ronchi, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn have been named as marquee players by the league.

Apart from these, other international stars like Eoin Morgan and Rashid Khan have also joined the tournament and other big names are also expected to be a part of the tournament.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn will feature in the Euro T20 Slam
  • Steyn was ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to a shoulder injury
  • Eoin Morgan, JP Dumin, Imran Tahir will also participate in the league
