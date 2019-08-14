 
Dale Steyn "Apologises" To Virat Kohli, Takes A Dig At Selectors After T20I Snub

Updated: 14 August 2019 10:03 IST

Dale Steyn was not included in the T20I squad for India tour soon after he announced his Test retirement in a bid to extend his longevity in the shorter formats.

Dale Steyn's international career has been marred by injuries. But despite being fully-fit and making himself available for the India tour, Dale Steyn was not included in South Africa's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the India tour. Moreover, the selectors, while announcing the squad, did not mention the reason for the veteran fast bowler's snub. In response to a tweet on Wednesday, Steyn made it clear that he made himself available for the selection. "I did... Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of coaching staff," Steyn tweeted.

He also apologised to Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the snub and tweeted, "Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not".

Steyn had joined the Euro T20 Slam as a marquee player after being ruled out of the World Cup 2019 for failing to recover from a shoulder injury he picked up during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The 36-year-old has represented South Africa in 44 T20Is, picking up 61 wickets at an average of 17.50. For a fast bowler, he also has a decent economy of 6.79 in the shortest format of the game.

Steyn has also played 201 T20s and has scalped 231 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 4/9.

Steyn had announced his retirement from Test cricket recently, to extend his longevity in the shorter forms of the game.

