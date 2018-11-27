Cricketers Guilty Of Age Fraud Will Be Banned For Two Years, Says BCCI
The cricket board said that it has a zero-tolerance policy for age fraud in sport.
Age-fudging is one complication several sporting federations around the world have struggled with. Now, cracking the whip on the malpractice, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday declared that any cricketer found guilty of tampering with their date of birth will be barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for two years. In an official statement, the cricket board said, "Wish to reiterate that from the 2018-19 season, any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering his/her date of birth will be disqualified and barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for a period of 2 years i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons."
The release also states: "The BCCI has a zero-tolerance policy for age fraud in sport and has taken strict action against cricketers found guilty of manipulating their date of birth certificates while registering for BCCI tournaments."
- The BCCI cracked the whip on age-fudging in an official statement.
- Age-fudging has been a complication for most federations.
- Guilty cricketers will be banned from BCCI tournaments for two years.
