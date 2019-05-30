 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Cricketer Rinku Singh Suspended By Indian Board For Violating Regulations

Updated: 30 May 2019 16:36 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Rinku Singh has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019.

Cricketer Rinku Singh Suspended By Indian Board For Violating Regulations
Rinku Singh played in an unauthorised T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi. © AFP

The Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday suspended India A and Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh for participating in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi. As per the BCCI, Rinku Singh did not seek permission from the board before taking part in the T20 league hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations. "As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without its permission. Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019. He has been removed from the current India 'A' squad set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka 'A' starting May 31, 2019.

"The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations," the board said in a statement.

Rinku Singh, who plays first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh, is registered with the BCCI and cannot play in any tournaments abroad without permission. 

Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019.

He has also been removed from the current India A squad set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka A starting May 31, 2019.

The BCCI statement added that the board will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating rules and regulations.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • BCCI suspended Rinku Singh for participating in an unauthorized league
  • Rinku Singh has been suspended with immediate effect
  • Rinku Singh has also been removed from the current India A squad
Related Articles
IPL Teams Misusing Substitution Provision, Alleges Mohammad Kaif
IPL Teams Misusing Substitution Provision, Alleges Mohammad Kaif
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss