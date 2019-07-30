Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Suspended For Eight Months For Doping Violation

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday suspended for eight months for doping violation, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. According to the media release from the BCCI, Prithvi Shaw, registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups. Prithvi Shaw's eight-month period of ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run from March 16, 2019 to November 15, according to the release.

The BCCI had earlier in a statement said, "Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22, 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

"On July 16th 2019, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.

"The BCCI is satisfied with Shaw's explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Shaw's explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results," the statement added.

Along with Shaw, two other domestic players -- Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj from Rajasthan -- have also been suspended for the same act.