India cricketer Piyush Chawla's father died on Monday. The cricketer took to Instagram to break the news, saying that his father was suffering from "covid and post covid complications". "With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace," Piyush Chawla posted with a picture of his father.

Piyush Chawla's Indian Premier League team and former India teammate Irfan Pathan tweeted their condolences.

"Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

"My dear brother Piyush Chawla's father, Pramod uncle is no more. My deepest condolences to you & your family. I pray that you go thru this difficult time with patience. Uncle was a great soul and full of life. COVID has taken one more life," Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Piyush Chawla was with the Mumbai Indians team before the BCCI and the IPL governing council decided to postpone the 2021 season after several players and staff of some IPL teams tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chawla was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.40 crore in the players' auction held in February 2021.

The leg-spinner, however, didn't feature in MI's playing XI in the seven matches they played in IPL 2021.