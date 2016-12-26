 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Cricketer Mohammed Shami Posts Photo On Facebook, Trolled Over Wife's Outfit

Updated: 26 December 2016 14:40 IST

Mohammed Shami shared a family photo with wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter on Sunday. Soon, he was not just trolled but also abused by some over the outfit of wife. The Indian cricketer hit back at his rivals over Twitter.

Cricketer Mohammed Shami Posts Photo On Facebook, Trolled Over Wife's Outfit
Mohammed Shami put out a simple yet strong message on Twitter to hit out at the trolls. © Facebook

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was  attacked by a section of his 'fans' over a Facebook photo of his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter on Sunday. He was then viciously trolled, with some even abusing him for the the outfit of his wife.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab.

The 26-year-old, who is recovering from a knee injury, took to Twitter to hit back at his detractors.

"Not everyone get what they desire, only a lucky few get it. They are my wife and daughter and I know what I should do. We should all look inwards," the pacer tweeted on Monday.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif too came to Shami's defence with this post on social micro-blogging site Twitter.

 

Shami, widely regarded as one of India's best pacers, has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years. The Bengal bowler even missed the last two Tests against England.

Topics : Mohammed Shami Ahmed India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami posted a family photo on Facebook
  • Some of Shami's 'fans' criticised him over the dress of his wife
  • Shami is currently recovering from a knee injury
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.