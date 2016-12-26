Cricketer Mohammed Shami Posts Photo On Facebook, Trolled Over Wife's Outfit

Mohammed Shami put out a simple yet strong message on Twitter to hit out at the trolls.

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was attacked by a section of his 'fans' over a Facebook photo of his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter on Sunday. He was then viciously trolled, with some even abusing him for the the outfit of his wife.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab.

The 26-year-old, who is recovering from a knee injury, took to Twitter to hit back at his detractors.

"Not everyone get what they desire, only a lucky few get it. They are my wife and daughter and I know what I should do. We should all look inwards," the pacer tweeted on Monday.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif too came to Shami's defence with this post on social micro-blogging site Twitter.

Shami, widely regarded as one of India's best pacers, has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years. The Bengal bowler even missed the last two Tests against England.