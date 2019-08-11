 
Cricketer Mithun Manhas Thanks Army For Looking After His Grandparents In Jammu

Updated: 11 August 2019 21:02 IST

Mithun Manhas, who hails from Jammu, led Delhi in the Ranji Trophy for many years before moving to Jammu and Kashmir for whom he played his last first class match in 2016.

Mithun Manhas has also represented Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils in IPL. © Twitter

Mithun Manhas hailed the Indian Army for taking care of his grandparents who live in Bhaderwah in Jammu. All communication networks have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir which has been under a lockdown for almost a week now following the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to J&K. "My grandparents live in Bhaderwah, J&K , they r quite old. Just got the news that they are doing fine. Would like to thank the Indian army for taking care of the medical needs and visiting them on regular basis!! Jai jawan!!" the former captain of Delhi tweeted. 

Manhas, who hails from Jammu, led Delhi in the Ranji Trophy for many years before moving to Jammu and Kashmir for whom he played his last first class match in 2016. In 157 first class appearances, the middle order batsman amassed 9,714 runs at 45.82 with 27 tons and 49 fifties in a career spanning nearly two decades. 

He has also represented Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils and Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 39-year-old is yet to officially announce his retirement, but earlier this year he was named the assistant coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Highlights
  • Mithun Manhas scored 9,714 runs at 45.82 in 157 first class appearances
  • Mithun Manhas played his last first class match in 2016
  • Mithun Manhas has also played for several franchises in IPL
