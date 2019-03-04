 
Watch: Cricketer Helps Puppy "In Distress", Fans Applaud Him

Updated: 04 March 2019 13:46 IST

Cricketer Sheldon Jackson posted a video of a little puppy being fed and fans were floored.

Sheldon Jackson posted a video of the stray puppy being fed some milk. © Twitter

Indian first-class cricketer Sheldon Jackson has won over fans on social media platform Twitter after coming to the aid of a stray puppy that he said was in distress. Sheldon Jackson, who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is a key member of the Saurashtra side that reached the Ranji Trophy final this year, took to Twitter to post a couple of videos in which the stray puppy is seen being given milk and receiving some medical attention.

"Sometimes little things make a difference in the life of someone. Found this stray puppy in distress," Sheldon Jackson captioned the first video, tagging PETA India in the post.

"We took him to a doctor and got some vaccinations done. I request everyone to pls help the strays who need us," read the caption for the second video in which the puppy is being checked by a veterinarian.

Fans on Twitter applauded the Indian cricketer for his noble act.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has played 66 first-class matches, scoring 4,825 runs at an average of 49.23 with a high score of 181 not out. He has 16 hundreds and 24 half-centuries to his name.

He has also taken 48 catches and two stumpings in first-class cricket.

Sheldon Jackson made his debut for Saurashtra in December 2011. In the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season, he made four fifties and three hundreds, including back-to-back tons in the quarter-final and semi-final against Karnataka and Punjab respectively, to help Saurashtra qualify for the final for the first time.

However, this Ranji Trophy season has been the best yet for Sheldon Jackson. He was Saurashtra's highest run-getter this season with 854 runs in 11 matches at an average of 47.44, including two centuries and seven fifties.

Jackson's form was instrumental in Saurashtra reaching the Ranji final again but it wasn't to be as Vidarbha became only the sixth team in history to successfully defend a Ranji Trophy title.

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sheldon Jackson Cricket
