Cricket Teammates, Rivals Congratulate Imran Khan On Victory

Imran Khan's former teammates and rivals have congratulated the World Cup winner after his party won the most seats in Pakistan's election . The Election Commission said on Friday that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party enjoyed a strong lead over the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but short of an overall majority. Khan will likely need to enter into a coalition to form a government. "Congratulating the new Prime Minister of our country," tweeted ex-bowler Wasim Akram, who was part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning side captained by Khan.

Congratulating the new Prime Minister of our Country. It was all very formal but I still got to call him Skipper.#ImranKhanPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/cuEIv28U3B — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2018

Wasim had thrown his support behind Khan, 65, in the run-up to the election.

"It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country," he wrote on Twitter.

Wasim's new ball partner Waqar Younis -- who also flourished under Khan's tutelage -- praised the leader-elect's live broadcast to the nation on Thursday in which he claimed victory in the election.

"A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper," he tweeted.

A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018

Another member of Pakistan's triumphant World Cup squad Ramiz Raja also lavished praise on Khan, considered one of Pakistan's best ever all-rounders.

"Who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his objective and vision..he's special and we are proud to have him as our Prime Minister," Raja posted on Twitter.

Who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his objective and vision..he's special and we are proud to have him as our Prime Minister.. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2018

Khan, who vowed to improve relations with arch-rival India in his first comments following Wednesday's polls, also received praise from across the border.

"Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan!" tweeted former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who scored a double hundred against a Khan-led Pakistan in 1989.

Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 27, 2018

Ex-Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev, who was a contemporary of Khan, tipped the former right-arm fast bowler to "deliver" as Pakistani leader in a TV interview.

"It looks nice that a cricketer and one who we know is going to be the PM," said Dev.

Current Pakistan players Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez also posted messages on Twitter.

"Congrats to @ImranKhanPTI i hope u guys will do the best for Pakistan," tweeted Amir.

Congrats to @ImranKhanPTI i hope u guys will do the best for pakistani nation INSHALLAH — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 26, 2018

"Ma Shaa Allah (God has willed) @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again. Long marathon struggle against corruption. A man of strong belief," wrote Hafeez.

Ma Shaa Allah @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again, Long Marathon Struggle against corruption , A man of Strong Believe , #GREATLEADER #IRONMAN , Banay Ga Naya Pakistan , IN SHAA ALLAH , - Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 26, 2018

Results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday showed PTI winning 115 seats. The National Assembly has 272 seats in total and the halfway mark is 137 for a simple majority.