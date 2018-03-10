 
Cricket South Africa Officials Face Action For Wearing Sonny Bill Williams Masks

Updated: 10 March 2018 17:20 IST

The masks were likely to have been worn to taunt Australian batsman David Warner, whose wife reportedly had an encounter with Williams in 2007 before meeting Warner.

The masks were likely to have been worn to taunt Australian batsman David Warner. © AFP

Two Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials face disciplinary action after posing with spectators wearing masks showing the face of All Black rugby player Sonny Bill Williams during the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Friday. The masks were likely to have been worn to taunt Australian batsman David Warner, whose wife reportedly had an encounter with Williams in 2007 before meeting Warner. In a statement issued on Saturday, Cricket South Africa distanced itself from the action of the officials, marketing manager Clive Eksteen and communications manager Altaaf Kazi. Eksteen is a former South African Test player.

The two officials were photographed with three spectators wearing the masks at the match at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The statement said CSA had taken "immediate precautionary steps" against the officials and that there would be an internal disciplinary process.

CSA president Chris Nenzani apologised to the board of Cricket Australia and its officials, team management, players and their families.

"On behalf of CSA I extend my sincere apologies to the Board of Cricket Australia (CA), its officials, team management, players and their families," commented CSA President Nenzani.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian team were "outraged" by a decision to allow the masks to be brought into the ground.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket David Warner Quinton de Kock Steven Smith
Highlights
  • Two CSA officials face disciplinary action
  • The masks were likely to have been worn to taunt Warner
  • CSA president Chris Nenzani apologised to Cricket Australia
