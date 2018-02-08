 
Cricket Chiefs Find No Evidence Of Ashes Match-Fixing

Updated: 08 February 2018 21:51 IST

International cricket chiefs said on Thursday that they have found no evidence of match-fixing during the third Ashes Test between Australia and England.

Australia won the Ashes series 4-0 © AFP

International cricket chiefs said on Thursday that they have found no evidence of match-fixing during the third Ashes Test between Australia and England following an investigation into allegations made by a British newspaper. The Sun said two bookmakers, including an Indian "Mr Big", had offered to sell it details of rigged periods of play in the Test in Perth which could be bet on to win huge sums. One of them claimed to have worked on the scam with former and current internationals including a World Cup-winning all-rounder. They said they liaised with a fixer in Australian cricket known as "The Silent Man".

No Australia or England players were named as being involved.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement on Thursday said it had concluded its investigation into allegations of corruption.

"We have carried out an extensive global investigation with anti-corruption colleagues from member countries based on the allegations in The Sun and the material they shared with us," said ICC general manager for anti-corruption Alex Marshall.

"I am satisfied that there is no evidence to suggest any match has been corrupted by the individuals in the investigation nor is there any indication that any international players, administrators or coaches have been in contact with the alleged fixers."

Topics : Australia England The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
