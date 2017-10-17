Indian Cricket Board Refers To Anil Kumble As Just 'Former Bowler', Gets Criticised

BCCI wished Kumble on his birthday but quickly backtracked after its low-key description.

The Indian cricket board left itself open to trolls and criticism on Twitter after they referred to former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble as just a 'former bowler' when they wished him for his 47th birthday.

India's powerful cricket board hastily deleted a birthday message for record Test wicket-taker Anil Kumble on Tuesday after irate fans took offence at the spinning great being described simply as a "former bowler". The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted "Here's wishing former #TeamIndia bowler @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday." This led to journalists and fans taking up cudgels for one of India's greatest bowlers, following which BCCI deleted the tweet.

Fans of Kumble were angered, saying the board was playing down the achievements of India's greatest bowler.

"Umm bowler? Wasnt he also Captain and Coach and is India's leading Wicket taker?" replied a television journalist.

Other fans urged the board to give Kumble his "due respect". The BCCI then tweeted another message calling him "former captain" and "legend", but the damage was done.

Kumble had quit as Team India captain in June this year, shortly after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The acrimony between him and Team India skipper Virat Kohli was the main reason for the former resigning, when he quit saying his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'.

Kumble's relationship with the BCCI was the subject of much speculation after his resignation.

It was reported in the Indian press that board officials tried to salvage ties between Kumble and Kohli, but that the relationship was beyond repair.

Kumble, who played for India for 17 years, has never commented publicly on the matter. Shastri was since been appointed coach of the Indian side.

Kumble, or 'Jumbo' as he is fondly known, remains India's highest Test wicket-taker with his 619 scalps in 132 matches.

(With AFP inputs)