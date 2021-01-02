The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly successfully underwent an angioplasty and is in stable condition after being hospitalised after suffering "chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym". The hospital said that the former India captain is conscious and his pulse and blood pressure are good. The hospital confirmed he had suffered a minor cardiac issue while exercising on the treadmill and noted that the problem was addressed at the right time.

The former India captain reached the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata at 1 pm on Saturday. The hospital had earlier said that an ECG was conducted, which showed "hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads".

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym. He had family history of IHD Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits," Dr Rupali Basu, Woodlands hospital MD and CEO, said in a statement.

"His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier tweeted to say that Ganguly suffered a "mild cardiac arrest" and wished him a speedy recovery. BCCI secretary Jay Shah and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar also wished the former captain well, revealing that he was in a stable condition.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital," she tweeted. "Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!" she added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a tweet, said that Ganguly is stable and "responding well to treatment.

The BCCI too tweeted wishing the former cricketer a speedy recovery.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, saying that Ganguly had "suffered a heart attack" but is stable.

Current and former cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag too wished the former India skipper well.

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Sourav Ganguly had met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar for nearly two hours at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata last week. "This was just a courtesy call," Sourav Ganguly said after emerging from talks. "Don't speculate. The governor has not seen Eden Gardens yet," he said.