Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Explain After #MeToo Allegations

After a woman accused Rahul Johri, the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) , of sexual harassment, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has given him a week to respond to the allegations, according to ANI. After the #MeToo movement hit India a couple of weeks ago, Mr Johri became the first person in Indian cricket to be accused of sexual harassment. Author Harnidh Kaur on Friday shared screenshots of a woman's harrowing account on her Twitter handle @PedestianPoet. In the post, Rahul Johri is alleged to have sexually harassed a woman on the pretext of a job when he was the head of Sales of a "niche satellite channel".

The woman alleges that Mr Johri took her to his place where he said "the final part" of an interview would take place.

"had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo," read the tweet by Ms Kaur, which was accompanied by screenshots, detailing the alleged incident.

Reacting to the post, the Supreme Court-appointed CoA sought an explanation from Johri without specifying any timeline for its course of action.

"The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr. Johri, by an unnamed person through a twitter handle. The allegations also relate to his previous employment with a large media house," said the COA statement

"Though the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations.

"He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. The future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation," it added.

Mr Johri is scheduled to be the BCCI's representative at the ICC's Chief Executive Committee meeting between October 17 and 18 in Singapore and CoA has made it clear that it won't stop him from attending.

"We have not taken away functional powers till he submits his explanation and the legal team analyses it," CoA chief Vinod Rai told PTI.

This is the third such instance in cricket after Sri Lankan cricketers Arjuna Ranatunga and Lasith Malinga were accused of sexual harassment.

(With Inputs from PTI)