Two new teams will be added to the Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 2022 edition, making it a 10-team league. The governing body of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) ratified the entry of the two new teams during its Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Currently, the IPL is an eight-team affair. The BCCI, in another major development, also backed the International Cricket Council's bid to have cricket included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The ICC wants to include the T20 format in the 2028 Olympics.

The BCCI secretary and treasurer will also speak to the government on tax exemption to host the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The BCCI also plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

The Indian cricket board also terminated the employment of General Manager KVP Rao in its AGM.

The BCCI is also in the process of appointing three selectors for the national team. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is among the candidates.

This year, the IPL was postponed from March to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates, due to the high number of cases in India.

Mumbai Indians won their record-extending fifth IPL trophy after beating Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai.

With inputs from PTI