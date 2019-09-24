Cricket Australia snapped the boundary-count rule from the men's and women's version of the Big Bash League (BBL) and introduced multiple Super Overs to decide the winners in case of a tie. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had received a lot of flak from fans and critics after hosts England were crowned as the 2019 World Cup winners on basis of a boundary count rule. In a first, such a rule decided the World Cup winners as both the final match, between England and New Zealand, and Super Over after that ended in ties.

However, the obscure rule is likely to remain in place for the ICC's next global event -- T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in 2020.

According to the new rules for BBL and Women's BBL, if both final and Super Over end in tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until a side gets a clear majority.

"The Super Over has been a discussion point globally after the ICC Cricket World Cup Final," Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"The WBBL04 Semi-Final between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades gave us valuable insight into the feelings of teams and fans towards Super Overs.

"We hope that allowing for multiple Super Overs in WBBL and BBL Finals will provide our teams and fans with the best possible experience.

"We look forward to another competitive season for both leagues and believe we have a strong system in place should a nail-biting knockout match arise."

In case of unavoidable time restraints, presumably venue regulations and broadcast constraints, Cricket Australia will limit the number of Super Overs. The higher-placed team will be crowned as winner in that case.