MS Dhoni, former India captain, called time on his international career on Saturday. MS Dhoni took to Instagram to share a video featuring glimpses of his career as an Indian cricketer and revealed that he is retiring from international cricket. The cricket fraternity took to social media to salute the wicketkeeper-batsman. Many former and current cricketers thanked Dhoni for his contribution to the Indian cricket. While others were praising Dhoni's leadership skills and his big hitting ability, Cricket Australia posted a video that brought a smile to the faces of many fans of the former India skipper.

Cricket Australia, on Sunday, posted a video of Dhoni's cheeky response to a journalist when he was asked about his future in international cricket. The video is from 2016 World T20 that India hosted.

Who could forget when our man @samuelfez asked India's gloveman about his playing future in 2016 and @msdhoni answered by turning the tables the intrepid reporter pic.twitter.com/KxRWxgTiLm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 16, 2020

In the video, Sam Ferris, an Australian journalist asks Dhoni that he has achieved everything in the game, does he care to continue on after this tournament.

In reply, Dhoni asks the journalist to sit with him and brutally turns the tables on the Australian. His way of handling the question about his future in Indian cricket sent the whole press box into splits.

In that tournament, India lost to the West Indies in the semi-final and it was the last major ICC event in which MS Dhoni led the side.

Dhoni played the Champions Trophy in 2017 and 2019 World Cup under Virat Kohli's captaincy but on both occasions, India failed to lift the trophy.

Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, slated to kick start from 19 September in the UAE.