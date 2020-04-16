Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Cricket Australia "Optimistic" Of Hosting T20 World Cup, Lays Off Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Updated: 16 April 2020 16:56 IST

Cricket Australia on Thursday laid off majority of its staff till June 30 as it battled a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic but remained hopeful of the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Cricket Australia "Optimistic" Of Hosting T20 World Cup, Lays Off Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Cricket Australia had earlier delayed the announcement of central contracts for its players. © Twitter

Cricket Australia on Thursday laid off majority of its staff till June 30 as it battled a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic but remained hopeful of the T20 World Cup in October-November, followed by the India tour being held on schedule. The Australian financial year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, which means that employees have been laid off for a period of two and half months during which it is impossible to have any sporting activity with no chance of normalcy around the corner. 

"We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April for the remainder of the financial year," CA said in a statement. 

The decision was conveyed to the staff by Chief Executive Kevin Roberts. 

"The impacts on the sports industry of the coronavirus pandemic are bigger than any one sport," CA said. 

"We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian Cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively," it added. 

Cricket Australia had earlier delayed the announcement of central contracts for its players amid the financial hit caused by the pandemic. 

Players have also spoken about the possibility of a pay cut given the situation. While there is speculation that the IPL, which has been postponed for the time being, might take the T20 World Cup's slot, CA said the host country is ready to conduct the event even in empty stadiums if that's what guidelines demand. 

The CA admitted that there have been major financial repercussions of the pandemic. 

"Even though CA was able to complete a bulk of its 2019-20 season before the coronavirus crisis hit, the subsequent downturn has brought the indefinite postponement of cricket and other sports worldwide, which has in turn severely disrupted commercial partners and other revenue streams," it stated. 

"CA remains optimistic the 2020-21 men's and women's home summer - scheduled to begin with the men's T20 World Cup in October and November - will proceed, whether in empty stadia if social distancing restrictions remain in place or as relevant crowd guidelines allow," it added. 

The CA has followed in the footsteps of the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League in laying of staff till June 30. 

"...CA has followed the lead of the Australian Football League and National Rugby League in reducing its workforce to a skeleton staff until June 30 when more will be known about restrictions brought about by the virus, and the economic picture is potentially clearer," it stated.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cricket Australia on Thursday laid off majority of its staff till June 30
  • The board remained hopeful of the T20 World Cup in October-November
  • Players have also spoken about the possibility of a pay cut amid COVID-19
Related Articles
Glenn McGrath Picks Pat Cummins As The Most Complete Bowler Of Current Generation 
Glenn McGrath Picks Pat Cummins As The Most Complete Bowler Of Current Generation 
"Ridiculous": Michael Clarke Slammed For Saying Australians "Sucked Up" To India
"Ridiculous": Michael Clarke Slammed For Saying Australians "Sucked Up" To India
Sourav Ganguly Recalls Historic Test Win Over Australia With Nostalgic Post
Sourav Ganguly Recalls Historic Test Win Over Australia With Nostalgic Post
Watch: Marnus Labuschagnes Pet Dog Pulls Off Impressive Catch In Slips
Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's Pet Dog Pulls Off Impressive Catch In Slips
Nathan Lyon Wants To See How "Superstar" Virat Kohli Will Play In Empty Stadiums
Nathan Lyon Wants To See How "Superstar" Virat Kohli Will Play In Empty Stadiums
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.