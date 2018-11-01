Cricket Australia Chairman David Peever Quits Following Review Report Of Ball-Tampering Scandal

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman David Peever quit on Thursday after coming under intense pressure following a scathing independent review of the body triggered by a ball-tampering scandal. "Cricket Australia has today confirmed that Mr. David Peever has announced his resignation as chairman of the board of Cricket Australia, effective immediately," the governing body said in a statement.

His deputy, Earl Eddings, was appointed as interim chairman.

Earlier, David Peever had faced growing calls to quit after a damning review slammed the body's conduct leading up to a major ball-tampering scandal. The independent review released on Monday found that an "arrogant" and "controlling" culture within Cricket Australia contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory. Peever has so far avoided an exodus of senior figures after the scandal when players were caught using sandpaper to alter the ball in a Test match against South Africa in March. Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, coach Darren Lehmann and team performance boss Pat Howard all resigned. Then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for 12 months, and batsman Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

Peever, a former Rio Tinto mining executive who was reappointed for a second term as chairman only last week, said on Monday that he wouldn't step aside.

"The work was never about wanting to dwell on negatives," Peever told national broadcaster ABC Monday night when asked why he and the CA board should not resign.

"This is a very important day for cricket and we are moving forward from here," he added.

But former Australian bowler Geoff Lawson said the chairman should be replaced by someone who played at the elite level.

"We need a serious cricketing figurehead, not a corporate cricket figurehead," he told Fox News.

"The business of cricket has overwhelmed the playing of cricket."

(With AFP inputs)