Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Cricket Australia CEO Confident Of India's Tour Down Under Going Ahead As Planned

Updated: 22 May 2020 10:29 IST

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said that there is a 9 out of 10 chance that India will tour Australia for a four-match Test series later this year.

Cricket Australia CEO Confident Of Indias Tour Down Under Going Ahead As Planned
India are scheduled to play four Test matches in Australia later this year. © AFP

There is a 9 out of 10 chance that India will make the trip Down Under for a four-Test series later this year, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said trying to downplay the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. CA is currently under lot of financial stress and is desperate to have the India series, scheduled in which will fill its coffers with AUD 300 million from broadcast rights after body had to cut costs due to the pandemic. 

The series is scheduled between October and January 2021. 

"I guess there's no such thing as certainty in today's world so I can't say 10 (out of 10), but I'm going to say nine out of 10," Roberts told News Corp. 

"With the variable being, who would know whether we can have crowds ... I'd be really surprised if we can't get the Indian tour away. 

"But I wouldn't, hand on heart suggest we'll have full crowds from the start. We'll just have to see how that goes," the under-pressure chief executive said. 

However, when it comes to away tours, Roberts wants a bio-secure environment which might prompt Cricket Australia to explore options of sending a team for a white ball series in England. 

But before that, the CA would wait and watch how the Pakistan and the West Indies tours of England pan out in terms of health safety measures. 

"I think there's some chance we could send a team over," Roberts said. 

"Obviously we won't jeopardise the safety of the players, but the best test of that is that the West Indian and Pakistan tours of England before we're due to tour. We hope they go off without a hitch," Roberts said. 

While the India tour is a lucrative one, it is unlikely that Australia would host Afghanistan for a one-off Test, which is not a part of the World Test Championship schedule. 

The chances of T20 World Cup in Australia are also looking dim in the prevailing circumstances as it could either be shifted to 2021 while India hosts its edition in 2022.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India are scheduled to play 4 Test matches in Australia later this year
  • The series is scheduled between October and January 2021
  • Cricket Australia CEO is confident that the tour will go ahead as planned
Related Articles
"Apple Doesnt Fall Far From The Tree": Shikhar Dhawans Son Zoravar Looks Exactly Like His Father In This Photo
"Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree": Shikhar Dhawan's Son Zoravar Looks Exactly Like His Father In This Photo
Vijay Shankar Talks About Comparison With Hardik Pandya, Says, "Have To Focus On Games That I Have"
Vijay Shankar Talks About Comparison With Hardik Pandya, Says, "Have To Focus On Games That I Have"
Sourav Ganguly Star Of "Another Balcony, Another Show Of Strength" - See Pics
Sourav Ganguly Star Of "Another Balcony, Another Show Of Strength" - See Pics
Sourav Ganguly "Right Person" For ICC Chief, Says Graeme Smith
Sourav Ganguly "Right Person" For ICC Chief, Says Graeme Smith
Pat Cummins Says He Would Love To Be Part Of Big Bash League Again
Pat Cummins Says He Would Love To Be Part Of Big Bash League Again
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.