Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Cricket Australia Announces Central Contracts, Usman Khawaja Among Six Axed

Updated: 30 April 2020 11:30 IST

Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja were among the six players dropped from Cricket Australia's list of nationally contracted players.

Cricket Australia Announces Central Contracts, Usman Khawaja Among Six Axed
Usman Khawaja scored just 122 runs in three matches in the Ashes. © AFP

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh returned to Cricket Australia's list of 20 nationally contracted players Thursday, but there was no room for his brother Shaun or struggling batsman Usman Khawaja. The older Marsh sibling and Khawaja were among six players axed from a group that selectors loaded with limited-overs talent to reflect Australia's upcoming schedule, particularly the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for October-November.

"With many of the squad crossing into all three formats it gives us the benefit of being able to add in specialists depending on the opposition and the conditions," chief selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"The depth of this squad and the success of the past 12 months gives us that solid base."

Others dropped from the list -- which forms the core of Australia's international squads --  were Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Harris.

"As is always the case there are unlucky omissions but, however, because you are not on the list does not mean you cannot be selected to represent Australia," Hohns said.

Mitchell Marsh endured his own period in the wilderness when he was not offered a contract last year but Hohns said his form showed "he has a lot of international cricket ahead of him as a batting all-rounder".

Prolific middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne was, as expected, among the new faces, along with Joe Burns, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson and Matthew Wade.

"Marnus's rise has been meteoric and well documented," Hohns said.

"Joe has been a good Test match player, Ashton Agar's form in T20 internationals has been exceptional, while Kane Richardson has been outstanding in the T20 and one-day games."

Uncertainty hangs over the cricket calendar and the Twenty20 World Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Australia's tour to England for three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches in July is in jeopardy after the England and Wales Cricket Board delayed the start of their season until at least July 1.

Australia contracted players: Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Usman Tariq Khawaja Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Usman Khawaja was axed from Cricket Australia's annual contract
  • Shaun Marsh was also among the 6 players who were axed from CA's contract
  • Marnus Labuschagne was one of the new faces added to the list by CA
Related Articles
Fielder Takes Brilliant Reflex Catch After Misjudging Ball In BBL. Watch
Fielder Takes Brilliant Reflex Catch After Misjudging Ball In BBL. Watch
"Far Worse Than India": Australian Cricketer On Sydney Weather After Bushfire
"Far Worse Than India": Australian Cricketer On Sydney Weather After Bushfire
Usman Khawajas Animated Toss In Marsh Cup Final Leaves Twitter In Splits. Watch Video
Usman Khawaja's Animated Toss In Marsh Cup Final Leaves Twitter In Splits. Watch Video
Australia vs Pakistan: Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns Return, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris Axed From Australia Test Squad
Australia vs Pakistan: Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns Return, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris Axed From Australia Test Squad
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns, Usman Khawaja Out
England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith Returns, Usman Khawaja Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.