The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has started the process of verification of all the documents submitted by the respective players for playing in the first and second division tournaments during the 2020-2021 season. CAB had earlier stated that it has a zero tolerance policy to any corrupt practices and the body has also formed a verification cell recently for the first time to ensure complete transparency. "We have decided to utilise this Lockdown Period productively as we have already started the verification of the documents submitted to us to ascertain its genuineness," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in an official release.

"This is a part of the cleansing process since we are determined to put the entire system in order at the earliest and in a time specific manner," Dalmiya said.



"Once the verification is completed, the outcome would be placed before the verification cell for further course of action including laying down of more stringent checks and policies to prevent any such fraud in future," added Dalmiya.



Speaking about this, Secretary CAB, Snehasish Ganguly said, "There could be possibilities that some of the documents submitted to us being forged or tampered with."

"However, this verification exercise being done by the agency that manages our database would help us find out such incidents, if any, so that it may be dealt with sternly," he said.



"This would also enable us to screen out and scrutinise all the doubtful cases prior to the commencement of the next season to make it a cleaner one," he added.