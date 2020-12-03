The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday observed World Disability Day 2020 with their current crop of differently-abled cricketers at Eden Gardens before the start of the day's play in the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge. Around 30 differently-abled cricketers of all three categories -- hearing impaired, visually challenged and physically challenged visited Eden Gardens today and were present for the customary bell ringing by Minister of State Department of Youth Services and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

The CAB also announced that it would be facilitating 30 active cricketers, selected from all three categories, with insurance cover for a year.

"The theme for this year of World Disability Day is to create a growing understanding that disability is part of the human condition. Keeping that in mind we have tried to do an inclusive programme to make them a part of our efforts. The CAB is always committed to working for betterment of cricket and hence we have decided to facilitate 30 active cricketers, selected from all three categories, with insurance cover for a year," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in an official release.

Gour Mohan Ghosh, Chairman Committee for Differently Abled cricketers said: "It felt really nice to see the boys so well received. They are a part of Bengal''s cricket fraternity and the President has always stood by them and supported their cause in every possible way. The insurance will motivate them to bring greater glory to Bengal."