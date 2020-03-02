 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Cricket Advisory Committee To Shortlist Candidates For Selectors' Job On Tuesday

Updated: 02 March 2020 16:16 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

The CAC is looking for replacements of outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Cricket Advisory Committee To Shortlist Candidates For Selectors Job On Tuesday
The BCCI have two vacant positions in their selection panel. © AFP

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will finally get down to the work of picking two national selectors at its first meeting here on Tuesday. The three-member CAC, which is supposed to pick the selectors as per the BCCI constitution, has not had much to do since its appointment on January 31. The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik will be shortlisting the candidates for personal interviews. Lal, who had earlier told PTI that 44 applications have been received for two positions, confirmed on Monday that he will be travelling to Mumbai for the meeting.

"Yes, I will be going for the meeting but I don't know the details yet," he told PTI.

However, a BCCI source confirmed that the meeting is scheduled to shortlist the candidates.

The CAC is looking for replacements of outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who did not travel to Dubai for the Asian Cricket Council meetings due to the rising threat of novel coronavirus, is likely to be present at the BCCI headquarters on Tuesday.

In January, the BCCI boss had said the new selection panel will pick the India squad for the home ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

"There is still time for the South Africa series. The entire process for picking the new selectors will be done this week," said a BCCI official.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article BCCI India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The CAC will have its first meeting on Tuesday
  • They will shortlist candidates for personal interviews
  • They are looking to fill two vacant positions in the selection panel
Related Articles
Asian Cricket Council To Decide Asia Cup Venue On March 3, Says PCB Official
Asian Cricket Council To Decide Asia Cup Venue On March 3, Says PCB Official
India, Pakistan To Play Asia Cup In Dubai, Says Sourav Ganguly
India, Pakistan To Play Asia Cup In Dubai, Says Sourav Ganguly
BCCI To Name Players For Asia XI T20Is After Evaluating Workload: Report
BCCI To Name Players For Asia XI T20Is After Evaluating Workload: Report
Ranji Trophy To Use "Limited" DRS In Semi-Finals, Final
Ranji Trophy To Use "Limited" DRS In Semi-Finals, Final
Watch: Kashvee Gautam Claims All 10 Wickets In Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh Under-19 Match
Watch: Kashvee Gautam Claims All 10 Wickets In Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh Under-19 Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 01 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.