Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have won the toss and opted to field against St Lucia Zouks in the final of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The former will be missing out on the services of all-rounder Sunil Narine, who is ruled out due to injury. The former are three-time champions having never missed the playoffs since the tournament started. Zouks in comparison have reached their first-ever final in the CPL, having made it to the playoffs for just the second time in eight seasons this year. TKR opener Lendl Simmons is the second-highest run-scorer in this edition, having scored 272 runs in 10 matches at an average of 30.22. Zouks all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn is the joint highest wicket-taker in CPL 2020, having accounted for 16 wickets in 10 matches.(LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Updates of Caribbean Premier League final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad