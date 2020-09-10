CPL 2020 LIVE Updates, TKR vs SLZ: St Lucia Zouks Off To Rapid Start Despite Losing Early Wicket
TKR vs SLZ, CPL 2020 Final LIVE: Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field against St Lucia Zouks in the final of the Caribbean Premier League.
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have won the toss and opted to field against St Lucia Zouks in the final of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The former will be missing out on the services of all-rounder Sunil Narine, who is ruled out due to injury. The former are three-time champions having never missed the playoffs since the tournament started. Zouks in comparison have reached their first-ever final in the CPL, having made it to the playoffs for just the second time in eight seasons this year. TKR opener Lendl Simmons is the second-highest run-scorer in this edition, having scored 272 runs in 10 matches at an average of 30.22. Zouks all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn is the joint highest wicket-taker in CPL 2020, having accounted for 16 wickets in 10 matches.(LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Updates of Caribbean Premier League final between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Final, Caribbean Premier League, 2020, Sep 10, 2020
Deyal does not spare the Trinbago Knight Riders skipper himself, smashing his slower delivery over deep mid-wicket into the stands.
- 20:10 (IST)Kieron Pollard into the attack!Skipper Kieron Pollard comes into the attack, as the Trinbago Knight Riders hunt for a second wicket.
- 20:09 (IST)FOUR!Mark Deyal follows up Fletcher's big-hitting with a classy boundary. Deyal lifted the full delivery, angling in on leg inside-out over cover, having exposed his stumps.
- 20:06 (IST)St Lucia Zouks bounce back after early dismissalThe St Lucia Zouks have finished the powerplay with 60 runs in 6 overs, following a fine partnership between Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal after Rahkeem Cornwall's dismissal.
- 20:04 (IST)FOUR!Second consecutive boundary in the over for Andre Fletcher who once again walks down the pitch, before hitting the full delivery bowled with great power.
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR!Andre Fletcher continues to hit boundaries, as he walks down the pitch before smashing the ball through cover point.
- 20:00 (IST)Economical first over for Khary Pierre!Khary Pierre concedes just five runs off the opening over of his bowling spell, following 18 runs conceded in the previous over bowled by Sikandar Raza.
Fletcher follows up two consecutive sixes with a boundary, checking his cut shot at the last moment, but managing to get the ball through the vacant point region.
Consecutive sixes for Andre Fletcher, who moves slightly down leg-side to generate proper contact on a slow, overpitched delivery by Raza.
Andre Fletcher hits the first six of the innings, as he makes room following a full delivery, crouching low to hit the ball into the stands.
Right-arm off break bowler Sikandar Raza has been introduced into the attack.
Consecutive boundaries for Deyal, who directs the ball fine of the fielder at 45, following a delivery fired in on leg.
Mark Deyal starts Hosein's second over with a boundary off the first delivery, crouching low and sweeping the ball through wide mid-on.
- 19:45 (IST)FOUR!Andre Fletcher scores his first boundary of the innings, following a length delivery bowled down leg by Khan. Fletcher flicked the ball effortlessly through backward square leg.
- 19:42 (IST)Andre Fletcher is the man at No 3!Right-handed batsman Andre Fletcher is the man at No.3 for the St Lucia Zouks, following the dismissal of Rahkeem Cornwall for 8.
- 19:41 (IST)WICKET! Cornwall b Ali Khan 8 (7)Cornwall departs for 8 runs off 7 deliveries, having scored two boundaries in his innings, as Khan dismisses him with a full delivery which the batsman unsuccesfully attempted to loft over mid-on.
- 19:38 (IST)Ali Khan into the attack!Right arm fast-bowler Ali Khan has been brought into the attack from the other end, resulting in the first introduction of pace.
- 19:36 (IST)FOUR!Cornwall follows it up with a second boundary in the over, rocking back and edging the ball, over the head of Dwayne Bravo at first slip.
- 19:34 (IST)FOUR!Cornwall hits the first boundary of the innings, shuffling across and hitting the ball through backward square leg, off the middle of the bat.
- 19:33 (IST)Ready for live actionSt Lucia Zouks openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Mark Deyal are ready to start the innings. Akeal Hosein will open the bowling for Trinbago Knight Riders.
- 19:14 (IST)LineupsTrinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (capt), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Daren Sammy (capt), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan.
- 19:13 (IST)Sunil Narine misses out for Trinbago Knight RidersSunil Narine is not fit, resulting in the decision to include Sikandar Raza in his place.
- 19:10 (IST)TossTrinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to field.
- 18:59 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Lucia Zouks.