With the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) in its final stages, Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 8. Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard has won the toss, and elected to bowl first. Going into this match, Trinbago Knight Riders are in hot form after not losing a single match in the league stage. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs finished at fourth spot after a rather erratic campaign. The Knight Riders have momentum on their side, but the Tallawahs have the league's highest run-scorer in Glenn Phillips and also the highest wicket-taker in Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the team. Both teams will be eyeing a win, which means that we could have an epic encounter! (LIVE SCORECARD)

