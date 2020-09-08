CPL 2020 Semi-Final 1 TKR vs JAM LIVE Updates: Nkrumah Bonner Departs After Defiant Knock
CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Trinbago Knights Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League.
With the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) in its final stages, Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 8. Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard has won the toss, and elected to bowl first. Going into this match, Trinbago Knight Riders are in hot form after not losing a single match in the league stage. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs finished at fourth spot after a rather erratic campaign. The Knight Riders have momentum on their side, but the Tallawahs have the league's highest run-scorer in Glenn Phillips and also the highest wicket-taker in Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the team. Both teams will be eyeing a win, which means that we could have an epic encounter! (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live updates of Caribbean Premier League semi-final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
1st Semi-Final, Caribbean Premier League, 2020, Sep 08, 2020
- 20:27 (IST)OUTTT!!!! WHAT A GOOGLY!! Bonner b Fawad 41 (42)Again another googly by Fawad, and it does the job for him. Bonner was looking good, but Fawad's wizardry did the trick for Trinbago. In comes, Andre Russell for Jamaica Tallawahs.
- 20:23 (IST)One runAkeal Hosein finishes his quota of four overs, with a good delivery. He sends it onto the legs. Powell hits it to midwicket.
- 20:19 (IST)10 more overs to goThe 10th over has ended. Jamaica Tallawahs have only registered three runs in the 10th over. They are currently 55/4, and need to prevent losing wickets in quick succession.
- 20:12 (IST)Jamaica Tallawahs reach 50!Excellent shot by Bonner, as Jamaica reach their fifty. It was a half-tracker by Ahmed in the middle. Bonner pulls it against the turn, and sends it to the boundary.
- 20:06 (IST)FOUR!It was a good length delivery by Narine, just outside off. Bonner cuts it late. The ball goes past the diving fielder Ali Khan at backward point.
- 20:05 (IST)Good over for Jamaica TallawahsIt has been a good over for Jamaica Tallawahs, registering nine runs off Fawad Ahmed. Nkrumah Bonner has registered 26 runs off 24 balls, and Rovman Powell is yet to open his account, having faced five deliveries.
- 20:00 (IST)End of the powerplayNarine bowls a good over, conceding only 3 runs, with the last delivery being a dot ball. It was a good length delivery, outside off. It skid into the wicket-keeper's gloves.
- 19:53 (IST)OUT!!! ANOTHER WICKET FOR HOSEIN! Asif Ali c Pollard b Hosein 4 (4)The bounce in this pitch is totally working out for Hosein, as he sends a good length delivery, outside off. Asif Ali cuts it but it goes straight to the man at point.
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR!!!It was a full delivery on middle by Pierre. Bonner hits it with the full face of his bat, and sends it to the boundary. A good end to this over by Jamaica, as they rack up 11 runs in the last six balls.
- 19:47 (IST)ANOTHER WICKET!! Rahman c DJ Bravo b Hosein 0 (3)Another wicket for Hosein, as he sends Mujeeb ur Rahman back to the dressing room. It was a length delivery on off. Rahman tried to reverse sweep it, but it tickled past his bat, bounced off his pad and went for the first slip, who took a diving catch.
- 19:42 (IST)FOUR!!Classy shot by Bonner. Hosein tossed it up, full and wide. Bonner drives it through cover. Tallawahs need to rebuild after losing crucial early wickets. Can Bonner be his side's talisman?
- 19:39 (IST)OUT!!! Phillips c Khan b Pierre 2 (2)It was a good delivery by Pierre, outside off. Phillips mistimes his cut, and sends it straight to point. Jamaica Tallawahs are currently 2/2.
- 19:37 (IST)Good opening overIt was a wicket maiden over by Akeal Hosein. Jamaica Tallawahs are currently 0/1 with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0/2), and Glenn Phillips (0/0) on the crease.
- 19:35 (IST)WICKET!!! Blackwood b Hosein 0 (4)Right onto the middle stump! Hosein deceived Blackwood with the flight of his ball. Blackwood went for it wildly, but bad decision.
- 19:30 (IST)Ready for live actionThe umpires are walking out to the middle, with Trinbago Knight Riders also marching in for fielding. Jermaine Blackwood and Glenn Phillips walk in to open the batting for Jamaica Tallawahs. Akeal Hosein will bowl the first over for TKR.
- 19:15 (IST)Playing XIsTrinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Fawad AhmedJamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Fidel Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane
- 19:12 (IST)Jamaica Tallawahs drop Nicholas Kirton and Chadwick WaltonJamaica Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell has revealed that Nicholas Kirton and Chadwick Walton have been dropped, with Nkrumah Bonner and Asif Ali back into the fold.
- 19:10 (IST)Sunil Narine back into the XI for Trinbago Knight RidersAfter the toss, Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard said that he wants to see how the new pitch would behave. Revealing changes, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Khary Pierre are back into the XI.
- 19:05 (IST)Trinbago Knight Riders To Bowl First!Trinbago Knight Riders have won the toss, with captain Kieron Pollard electing to bowl first against Jamaica Tallawahs.
- 18:56 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome everyone, to the live coverage of the first Caribbean Premier League semi-final between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.