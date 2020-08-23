Darren Bravo (54 off 36) and Kieron Pollard (41 off 17) added 77 runs in the last five overs as Trinbago Knight Riders put up 185/3, the highest total in CPL 2020 so far. Colin Munro's 50 off just 30 balls and Lendl Simmons' run-a-ball 21 set the tone for the innings for the Knight Riders. Bravo and Pollard then took over and smashed the Tridents bowlers to all parts in the death. Ashley Nurse was the most economical among bowlers as he finished 1/20 off four overs . (Live Scorecard)

Live updates of Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad