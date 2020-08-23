Story ProgressBack to home
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents Live Score Updates: Johnson Charles Gets Barbados Tridents Off To Flying Start In Chase Of 186
CPL 2020: Barbados Tridents need 186 runs to win Match No. 9 of the Carribean Premier League 2020 against Trinbago Knight Riders.
CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders finish on 185/3, the highest total in CPL 2020 so far..© Trinbago Knight Riders/Twitter
Darren Bravo (54 off 36) and Kieron Pollard (41 off 17) added 77 runs in the last five overs as Trinbago Knight Riders put up 185/3, the highest total in CPL 2020 so far. Colin Munro's 50 off just 30 balls and Lendl Simmons' run-a-ball 21 set the tone for the innings for the Knight Riders. Bravo and Pollard then took over and smashed the Tridents bowlers to all parts in the death. Ashley Nurse was the most economical among bowlers as he finished 1/20 off four overs . (Live Scorecard)
Live updates of Caribbean Premier League match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Match 9, Caribbean Premier League, 2020, Aug 23, 2020
Live
TKR
185/3 (20.0)
BT
64/0 (7.0)
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Barbados Tridents need 122 runs in 78 balls at 9.38 rpo
Batsman
Johnson Charles
49* (29)
Shai Hope
11 (13)
Bolwer
Ali Khan
14/0 (2)
Dwayne Bravo
14/0 (1)
