Shah Rukh Khan's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are on a great run in the ongoing CPL 2020. Led by Kieron Pollard, TKR are yet to lose a match this season and on Friday they registered their fifth consecutive win, beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by seven wickets. Watching his team do so well, brought a huge smile on their owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's face and he took to Twitter to express his happiness.

In his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated the entire team and their coach Brendon McCullum, with a special mention for Tim Seifert (39 not out off 30 balls) who scored the winning runs for his side, and Khary Pierre who returned with figures of 3/18 in Friday's game.

He also mentioned how he would have loved to cheer his players by singing and dancing in the stands but couldn't do it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Was wonderful to see the boys do so well....again. @Bazmccullum looking good. Miss the dancing and singing in the stands but the cheerleader ladies still doing their bit is sweet. Well done team @TKRiders good one Seifert," Shah Rukh tweeted.

"Keep going strong @TKRiders and K Pierre more power to you," read his second tweet.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CPL 2020 is being played behind closed doors across two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in a bio-secure environment.

After Friday's win, TKR consolidated their position on the top of the points table with 10 points from five games, behind them are St Lucia Zouks who have eight points from six matches.

TKR will next face Barbados Tridents at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 29 and are the front-runners to book a place in semi-finals.