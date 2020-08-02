Fast bowler Romario Shepherd and spinner Imran Tahir shine in Guyana Amazon Warriors six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents at Brian Lara Stadium in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Thursday. Warriors won the toss and asked Tridents to bat first but they failed miserably as the side was only able to put 89/9 in their allotted twenty overs.

Only four players were able to touch the double-digit mark as Shepherd and Tahir scalped three wickets each and dismantled Tridents batting line-up. Mitchell Santner and Nyeem Young scored 18 runs each.

Chasing 90 runs, Warriors had a poor start as Santner struck on the first ball of the innings, dismissing opener Brandon King for a duck. Shimron Hetmyer joined Chandrapaul Hemraj in the middle and stitched a 34-run stand for the second wicket.

Hemraj was dismissed by Jason Holder in the fifth over of the innings. He played a knock of 29-run off 22 balls including two sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford and Nicholas Pooran failed to score big runs on the board and departed on 1 and 0 respectively.

Hetmyer and Ross Taylor build the 41-run winning stand for the Warriors and handed them victory with 34 balls to spare.

For Tridents, Holder bagged two wickets while Santer and Raymon Reifer claimed one wicket each.

Shepherd was awarded Player of the Match as he returned with the figures of 3-22 in his four overs including a maiden.

In the other match of the day, rain washed out the fixture between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Patriots, with three points from nine games, have no hope of making to the semi-finals. Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, remain in the fourth place on the table, with seven points from their eight matches.