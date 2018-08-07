CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill are set to join the Barbados Tridents camp for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Smith, who previously featured for Toronto Nationals in the opening season of the Global T20 League, left for Barbados on Wednesday ahead of the tournament. "Off to Barbados for me now. I look forward to joining my @BIMTridents teammates and I can't wait to get back playing some cricket @CPL," Smith sa

Off to Barbados for me now. I look forward to joining my @BIMTridents teammates and I can't wait to get back playing some cricket @CPL — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) August 6, 2018

"Hi guys! Martin Guptill here, excited to start my sixth season in CPL with a new team, Barbados Tridents. Excited to be here and can't wait for the biggest party of the sportstar to get started. See you there," Guptill told Barbados Tridents in a video.

The 31-year-old Guptill had bagged a contract of USD 220,000 -- which is also the highest for the upcoming season of the CPL.

The franchise won his rights in the tournament auction in London. Guptill had played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous season. He had set his reserve price at USD 124,000 -- which later saw him claim the maximum contract.

The six-franchise tournament will get underway from August 9. The opening day will see a double-header between Trinbago Knight Riders versus St Lucia Stars and Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.