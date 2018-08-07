 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp

Updated: 07 August 2018 15:46 IST

Martin Guptill has bagged a contract of USD 220,000 for CPL 2018.

CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp
Steve Smith previously featured for Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 League. © Instagram

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill are set to join the Barbados Tridents camp for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Smith, who previously featured for Toronto Nationals in the opening season of the Global T20 League, left for Barbados on Wednesday ahead of the tournament. "Off to Barbados for me now. I look forward to joining my @BIMTridents teammates and I can't wait to get back playing some cricket @CPL," Smith sa

"Hi guys! Martin Guptill here, excited to start my sixth season in CPL with a new team, Barbados Tridents. Excited to be here and can't wait for the biggest party of the sportstar to get started. See you there," Guptill told Barbados Tridents in a video.

The 31-year-old Guptill had bagged a contract of USD 220,000 -- which is also the highest for the upcoming season of the CPL.

The franchise won his rights in the tournament auction in London. Guptill had played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous season. He had set his reserve price at USD 124,000 -- which later saw him claim the maximum contract.

The six-franchise tournament will get underway from August 9. The opening day will see a double-header between Trinbago Knight Riders versus St Lucia Stars and Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Comments
Topics : Steven Smith Martin Guptill Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill has bagged a contract of USD 220,000 for CPL 2018
  • The franchise won his rights in the tournament auction in London
  • The six-franchise tournament will get underway from August 9
Related Articles
CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp
CPL 2018: Steve Smith, Martin Guptill Set To Join Barbados Tridents Camp
ICC Fears For "Cricket
ICC Fears For "Cricket's DNA" After Increase In Ball-Tampering Incidents, Poor On-Field Behaviour
Virat Kohli Dethrones Steve Smith To Become World No.1 Test Batsman
Virat Kohli Dethrones Steve Smith To Become World No.1 Test Batsman
Peter Handscomb Breaks Silence On Ball-Tampering Controversy
Peter Handscomb Breaks Silence On Ball-Tampering Controversy
Steve Smith Joins Barbados Tridents For Upcoming Caribbean Premier League
Steve Smith Joins Barbados Tridents For Upcoming Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.