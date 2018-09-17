CPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan Says 'This Is How We Play' After Trinbago Knight Riders' Title Victory

Trinbago Knight Riders outclassed Guyana Amazon Warriors by eight wickets to lift the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018 title for the third time . After the victory, Trinbago Knight Riders' owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted a special message. "Wow wow wow. Wish I was there 2 party with my boys!!! Lov u Trinidad &Tobago & congratulations for the team...the champions dance & music & thx for making me & @TKRiders a part of ur family. This is how we play...boys each one hav a drink for me..Lov yaaa!!" the Bollywood superstar wrote.

New Zealand's Colin Munro smashed an unbeaten 39-ball 68 as defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors to clinch CPL title for the third time. Opting to field, Knight Riders restricted Guyana Amazon Warriors to 147 for 9.

In reply, Knight Riders chased down the target in just 17.3 overs, thanks to brilliant batting performances from Brendon McCullum (39) and Munro (68).

"Thanks to almighty god and thanks to my teammates - to my team, this victory is for Trinidad and Tobago. In a tournament like this, you can lose close games but we had the best team and we deserved to win," said champions Trinbago Knight Riders captain Bravo after the victory.