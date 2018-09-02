Watch: Dwayne Bravo Smash Alzarri Joseph For Five Sixes In An Over

Middle-order batsman Dwayne Bravo played a quick-fire knock as Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 46 runs at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Dwayne Bravo launched an attack at the rival pacer Alzarri Joseph in the penultimate over smashing him for five consecutive sixes after the first ball was a dot. Bravo, scored 37 runs from 11 deliveries as the defending champions posted 199/4 after being asked to bat first. Along with Bravo, Colin Munro (76 not out) played a key knock on top of the order to help their side post a mammoth total on board.

In reply, Patriots could only manage to score 153/8. The victory helped Trinbago return on top of the table in the Caribbean Premier League 2018.

SIX! SIX! SIX! SIX! SIX! The @heromotocorp maximums from match 23 were epic including some stunners from Dwayne Bravo! #CPL18 #Cricketplayedlouder pic.twitter.com/7zDrHt9mdH — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2018

"I am happy with the effort of the guys and those two points. We got a good bunch of professional players who are hungry for success. We go back home as we have found momentum. We want to keep winning and finish in the top two. Winning is an attitude. The aim is to get those two chances to enter the final," Trinbago captain Dwayne Bravo was quoted as saying by icc.com said after the game.

"I tried to stay focused against Joseph. Today was my day and I think the youngster will learn from his mistakes," Bravo added.

Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has now gone wicketless for the fourth straight match. He also reached the milestone of 700 dot balls in the tournament in the game.

The Trinbago Knigh Riders will next face Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on September 5.